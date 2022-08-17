Retail sales unchanged in July

There were $682.8 billion in retail and food service sales in July, virtually unchanged from the previous month and 10.3% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 0.7% from the previous month and 9.3% from the previous year.

Retail trade sales were unchanged from July 2022, and up 10.1% above last year. Gasoline stations were up 39.9% from July 2021, while food services and drinking places were up 11.6% from last year.

