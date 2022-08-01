Construction spending falls in June

Construction spending was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,762.3 billion in June, 1.1% below the revised May estimate of $1,781.9 billion. The June figure is 8.3% above the June 2021 estimate of $1,628.0 billion.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,416.4 billion, 1.3% below the revised May estimate of $1,434.4 billion. Private residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $923.7 billion in June, 1.6% below the revised May estimate of $939.2 billion. Private nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $492.7 billion in June, 0.5% below the revised May estimate of $495.3 billion.

In June, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $345.9 billion, 0.5% below the revised May estimate of $347.5 billion.

