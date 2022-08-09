ABA urges Poliquin to oppose intrusive IRS data collection

The American Bankers Association released a new ad today encouraging congressional candidate and former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R-Maine) to continue opposing a misguided plan to have the IRS collect sensitive and personal financial information on nearly every American. Poliquin is running to represent Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

“Bruce Poliquin has consistently stood up for Maine residents and businesses, including fighting to protect the privacy of their bank accounts,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “We appreciate his efforts to protect Americans from government overreach.”