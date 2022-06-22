Jackson recognized with Distinguished Service Award

Lawrence “L. Ray” Jackson, former FDIC deputy regional director for the division of depositor and consumer protection in the Chicago regional office, received the Distinguished Service Award for compliance during ABA’s Regulatory Compliance Conference in Orlando today. The award, first presented in 1995, recognizes outstanding leadership, initiative and accomplishment in banking regulatory compliance management.

During his 39-year career, Jackson also served as an instructor at the FDIC training center in Washington and as an advisory board member and faculty member for the ABA Compliance Schools. Jackson was also a regular speaker for the ABA Regulatory Compliance Conference, the Illinois Bankers Association, the Michigan Bankers Association, the Ohio Bankers Association and the Florida Bankers Association.

“L. Ray spent his career generously sharing his wisdom and perspective as a regulator with thousands of compliance professionals, and he was consistently a top-rated instructor with the ABA Compliance School,” said ABA EVP Ginny O’Neill. “The contributions he made to the industry are unparalleled—particularly when you consider his role as a regulator. We are thrilled to name him this year’s Distinguished Service Award winner.”