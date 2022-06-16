ABA joins the National Housing Conference

The American Bankers Association has joined the National Housing Conference, a nonpartisan affordable housing advocacy nonprofit with a diverse membership base that includes consumer groups, national and local housing organizations, homebuilders, banks, community development groups, individual stakeholders and others.

“We are pleased to join the National Housing Conference, which brings together a wide range of stakeholders committed to making real progress in housing,” said ABA SVP Rod Alba. “Resolving today’s housing challenges requires input and collaboration, and ABA looks forward to working closely with Conference members to find lasting solutions.”

Founded in 1931, NHC convenes stakeholders to collaborate and develop equitable affordable housing solutions through dialogue, advocacy, research and education.