U.S. international trade balance grows in March

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $109.8 billion in March, up $20.0 billion from $89.8 billion in February, revised.

The March increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $20.4 billion to $128.1 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.4 billion to $18.3 billion.

March exports were $241.7 billion, $12.9 billion more than February exports. March imports were $351.5 billion, $32.9 billion more than February imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $9.3 billion to $96.3 billion for the three months ending in March. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $28.3 billion from the three months ending in March 2021.

Read the Census/BEA release.