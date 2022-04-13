Public voting opens today at 9 a.m. EDT for Lights, Camera, Save! social media contest

The American Bankers Association Foundation today kicks off its Lights, Camera, Save! Social media contest at 9 a.m. EDT on ABA’s Instagram stories, where the public can vote for their favorite video entry submitted by teens from across the country. (To access the videos, visit the ABA Instagram page and click on the ABA logo to view stories.) Voting will be open between today and April 16 at 11 a.m. EDT, and the results will determine which contestants will advance to the final round of national judging and be eligible for several awards, including a grand prize of $5,000.

This year, 89 banks held 100 contests in 39 states and Washington, D.C., as part of Lights, Camera, Save!, which is now in its 12th year. Registered banks hosted the first round of judging in their local markets and selected one winning video to move on to the national contest round hosted on ABA social media.