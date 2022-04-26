New home sales fall in March

New single-family home sales fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 763,000 in March, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The March level is 8.6% below the revised February rate of 835,000 and is 12.6% below the March 2021 estimate of 873,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in March 2022 was $436,700. The average sales price was $523,900.

At the end of March, the seasonally adjusted estimated supply at the current sales rate was at 6.4 months.

Read the Census/HUD release.