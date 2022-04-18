Industrial production increases in March

Industrial production increased 0.9% in March after increasing 0.9% in February. Total industrial production in March was 5.5% higher than its year-earlier level, at 104.6 percent of its 2017 average.

Manufacturing output rose 0.9% in March. The indexes for durable and nondurable manufacturing moved up 1.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, while the output of other manufacturing (publishing and logging) moved up 0.2 percent. The output of utilities increased 0.4%, while the index for mining increased 1.7% in March.

