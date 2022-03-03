Treasury Announces More Sanctions against Russia

The Treasury Department today once again stepped up its efforts to sanction Russian oligarchs with ties to President Putin following the Russian military’s invasion of Ukraine last week. The Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned several Russian oligarchs and their family members, and also designated 26 Russia- and Ukraine-based individuals and seven Russian entities involved with facilitating the spread of disinformation about the conflict. As a result of these sanctions, all property or interests in or held in the U.S. will be blocked and reported to OFAC.

Treasury also announced that it would share financial intelligence and other evidence with the Department of Justice in an effort to support criminal prosecutions and seizure of assets, and continue working with international partners to enforce existing sanctions.