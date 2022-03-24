New Orders for Manufactured Goods Decline in February

New orders for manufactured durable goods in February decreased $6.0 billion or 2.2% to $271.5 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This decrease, following four consecutive monthly increase, followed a 1.6% January increase. Excluding transportation, new orders decreased 2.7%. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 2.7%.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in February, down following five consecutive monthly increase, decreased $0.1 billion to a total of $270.6 billion. This followed a 1.3% January increase. Machinery, down following three consecutive monthly increase, drove the decrease, decreasing $0.5 billion or 1.4% to $38.5 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in February, up thirteen consecutive months, increased $2.0 billion or 0.4% to $478.5 billion.

Read the Census release.