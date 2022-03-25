FDIC Seeks Input on Bank Mergers

The FDIC issued a request for information today seeking public input on bank merger transactions, including mergers between an insured depository institution and a noninsured institution. The RFI seeks comments regarding the effectiveness of the existing framework in meeting the requirements of section 18(c) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act, known as the Bank Merger Act.

The FDIC said that the significant changes over the past several decades in the banking industry “warrant a review of the regulatory framework.” The regulator added that the RFI is intended to help its understanding and any potential policymaking in this area. Comments are due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.