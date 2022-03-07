ABA Welcomes More Than 1,600 to Washington for Summit

The American Bankers Association’s annual Washington Summit and several related programs begin today, with more than 1,600 attendees. The formal Summit program opens tomorrow morning with keynote presentations by House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), ranking Republican on the House Financial Services Committee Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) and veteran member of the House Financial Services Committee and chair of the Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions Subcommittee Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.). The sessions will be livestreamed beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow’s agenda also includes a session with senior personnel from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as well as an update of what Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means for America’s banks. Tomorrow afternoon, Summit attendees will visit their representatives on the Hill to advocate for meaningful changes that grow the economy and give bank customers more choices.

On Wednesday, attendees will hear from Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu; former Sens. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) and Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.); Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and Wells Fargo Chief Corporate Economist Richard DeKaser.

Meanwhile, ABA last night kicked off its Mutual Community Bank Forum, which continues today, along with ABA’s Emerging Leaders Forum, where Rep. Lou Correa (D-Calif.) is scheduled to speak. View the Summit program.