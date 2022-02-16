Industrial Production Increases in January

Industrial production increased 1.4% in December after declining 0.1% in November. Total industrial production in December was 4.1% higher than its year-earlier level, and 2.1% above pre-pandemic levels.

Manufacturing output rose 0.2% in January. Durable manufacturing, nondurable manufacturing, and other manufacturing (publishing and logging) each recorded increases of 0.2%. The output of utilities increased 9.9%, the largest in the history of the index, while the index for mining increased 1.0% in January.

