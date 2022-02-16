Home Builder Confidence Falls in February

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index decreased one point to 82 in February.

“Production disruptions are so severe that many builders are waiting months to receive cabinets, garage doors, countertops and appliances,” said NAHB Chairman Jerry Konter. “These delivery delays are raising construction costs and pricing prospective buyers out of the market. Policymakers must make it a priority to address supply chain issues that are harming housing affordability.”

“Residential construction costs are up 21% on a year over year basis, and these higher development costs have hit first-time buyers particularly hard,” said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. “Higher interest rates in 2022 will further reduce housing affordability even as demand remains solid due to a lack of resale inventory.”

The HMI component measuring buyer traffic decreased four points to 65. The component measuring current sales conditions increased one point to 90, and the component measuring sales expectations in the next sixth months fell two points to 80.

Looking at the three-month moving averages for regional HMI scores, the Northeast increased three points to 76, the West rose one point to 89, the Midwest fell one point to 73 and the South edged one point lower to 86.

Read the NAHB release.