U.S. International Trade Balance Grows in November

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $80.2 billion in November, up $13.0 billion from $67.2 billion in October, revised.

The November increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $15.1 billion to $99.0 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $2.1 billion to $18.8 billion.

November exports were $224.2 billion, $0.4 billion more than October exports. November imports were $304.4 billion, $13.4 billion more than October imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $2.3 billion to $76.3 billion for the three months ending in November. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $11.7 billion from the three months ending in November 2020.

