New Home Sales Rise in December

New single-family home sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 811,000 in December, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The December level is 11.9% above the revised November rate of 725,000 but is 14.0% below the December 2020 estimate of 943,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in December 2021 was $377,700. The average sales price was $457,300.

At the end of December, the seasonally adjusted estimated supply at the current sales rate was at 6.0 months.

Read the Census/HUD release.