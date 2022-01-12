Consumer Prices Rise in December

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.5% in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.0%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.6% in December after increasing 0.5% in November.

The food index increased 0.5% in December, after rising 0.7% in November. The index for food at home also rose 0.4% over the month, after rising 0.8% in November. In December, the increase was attributed to the index for fruits and vegetables which increased 0.9% over the month. Food away from home increased, rising 0.6%. The food index rose 6.3% over the last 12 months.

The energy index fell 0.4% in December after rising 3.5% in November.

Read the BLS release.