Treasury Announces $8.7B Investment in CDFIs, MDIs

The Treasury Department, through its Emergency Capital Investment Program, will invest $8.7 billion in community financial institutions, which includes community development financial institutions and minority depository institutions.

ECIP investments were awarded to firms in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, and approximately 54% of the recipients were banks, Treasury said. The ECIP investments will range in size from over $200 million to less than $100,000. A total of $3.1 billion in ECIP investments is being offered to 57 minority depository institutions.