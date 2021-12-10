Consumer Prices Rise in November

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.8% in November on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 6.8%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.5% in November after increasing 0.6% in October.

The food index increased 0.7% in November, after rising 0.9% in October. The index for food at home also rose 0.8% over the month, after rising 1.0% in October. As in October, the food at home increase was mostly due to the index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs, which increased 0.9% over the month. Food away from home increased, rising 0.6%. The food index rose 6.1% over the last 12 months.

The energy index rose 3.5% in November after rising 4.8% in October.

Read the BLS release.