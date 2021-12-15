ABA Foundation, Kentucky Bankers Team Up to Support Tornado Relief Efforts

In the wake of the devastating tornadoes that struck Kentucky and other mid-South states over the weekend, the ABA Foundation has partnered with the Kentucky Bankers Association to support relief efforts. At KBA’s request, the ABA Foundation is collecting donations from across the country to support the Kentucky Bankers Relief Fund.

One hundred percent of the funds raised through ABA Foundation’s Disaster Relief Program will support fellow bankers directly affected by the tornadoes, along with other local relief efforts. Donations will be accepted until Jan. 25, 2022, and all donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

“We are heartbroken by the devastation and loss of life that occurred in Kentucky this past weekend,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “We know thousands of Kentuckians, including members of our banking family, need help right now and we hope that the generosity of fellow bankers across the country through the ABA Foundation can provide some relief.”

This is the second time the ABA Foundation has activated its disaster relief program, which allows state bankers associations to request disaster relief fundraising for their specific state through the ABA Foundation in the event of a presidentially declared disaster and when other specific criteria are met.