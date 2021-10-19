ABA Foundation Presents Six Community Commitment Awards

The American Bankers Association Foundation today honored six banks for outstanding commitment to their communities. The Community Commitment Awards recognize banks for extraordinary corporate social responsibility efforts in six specific categories, ranging from affordable housing to economic inclusion. Bank winners and categories for 2021 were:

Heritage Bank, Seattle, for affordable housing

WesBanco Bank, Wheeling, West Virginia, for community and economic development

Hancock Whitney, Gulfport, Mississippi, for economic inclusion

UMB Financial, Kansas City, Missouri, for financial education

Bank of the Rockies, Clyde Park, Montana, for protecting older Americans

Marquette Bank, Chicago, for volunteerism

“Over the last two years, we have seen America’s banks demonstrate an unwavering commitment to supporting their communities in good times and bad,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “This year’s winners represent the very best our industry has to offer, and we’re proud to recognize them for their tremendous efforts.”

The ABA Foundation today also presented its seventh annual George Bailey Distinguished Service Award to Mary O’Connor, EVP, Country Club Bank, Kansas City. Presented to a non-CEO banker demonstrating outstanding initiative, effectiveness and inspiration to others, the George Bailey Award is the ABA’s highest individual honor. O’Connor has highlighted local nonprofits and civic initiatives through a weekly podcast, Banking on KC, has worked to raise more than $2 million for research on traumatic brain injury, and serves on a variety of nonprofit boards.