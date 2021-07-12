Online Child Tax Credit Tool Available in Spanish

The Internal Revenue Service released a Spanish-language version of its online tool that helps users determine whether they qualify for the Child Tax Credit and its monthly advance payments, which are due to begin on July 15. Additional multilingual resources will be available in “the coming weeks and months” the IRS said.

By answering a series of questions about themselves and family members, site users can determine if they qualify for the credit. Though anyone can use the system, it may be particularly useful for those who don’t normally file a federal tax return and have not yet filed either a 2019 or 2020 return, according to the IRS, because they are part of low-income households and other underserved groups. Using this tool can help them decide whether they should take the next step and either register for the Child Tax Credit payments using another IRS tool, the Non-filer Sign-up Tool, or file a regular tax return using the IRS Free File system.

All tools and materials, in English and other languages, are posted on a Child Tax Credit 2021 page.