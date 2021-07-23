FHLB Advances Decreased, Collateral Increased in 2020

Advances from Federal Home Loan Banks during 2020 decreased about 34% to $422.6 billion, the Federal Housing Finance Agency reported today. The total book value of the FHLB’s eligible collateral rose to $3.26 trillion, an increase of approximately 3% from the prior year.

Single-family loans accounted for approximately 47% of the eligible collateral pledged to the FHLBs, while multifamily loans accounted for 9%, other real estate-related collateral accounted for 32%, securities accounted for 10% and community financial institution collateral accounted for about 1.5%.