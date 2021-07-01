FHFA Issues Fair Lending Policy Statement

The Federal Housing Finance Agency issued a policy statement today stating its position on fair lending laws with respect to the entities it regulates: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Banks.

The statement describes FHFA’s position on monitoring and information gathering, supervisory examinations and administrative enforcement related to the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, the Fair Housing Act and the Federal Housing Enterprises Financial Safety and Soundness Act. FHFA said it is also issuing the policy statement to provide a foundation for possible future interpretations and rulemakings by the agency for its regulated entities.

FHFA said the policy statement does not create or confer any substantive or procedural rights which could be enforceable in any administrative or civil proceeding. Comments on the statement are due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.