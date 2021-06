Industrial production increased 0.8% in May. Total industrial production in May was 16.3% higher than its year-earlier level but remains 1.4% below pre-pandemic levels.

Manufacturing output increased 0.9% in May. Durable manufacturing increased 1.0%, while nondurable manufacturing increased 0.8%. The output of utilities rose 0.2% from April. Mining production increased 1.2% in May.

