Consumer Prices Rise in May

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.6% in May on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.0%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.7% in April, after increasing 0.9% in April.

The food index increased 0.4% in May. The index for food at home also rose 0.4% over the month as all of the six major grocery store food group indexes increased. Food away from home increased, rising 0.6%. The food index rose 0.7% over the last 12 months.

The energy index was unchanged in May after rising in each of the last 10 months.

Read the BLS release.