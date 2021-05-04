Factory Orders Rose 1.1% in March

New orders for manufactured goods in March, up ten of the last eleven months, increased $5.8 billion or 1.1% to $512.9 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This followed a 0.5% February decrease. Shipments led the increase 2.1% to $513.6 billion.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in March, up ten of the last eleven months, increased $2.0 billion or 0.8% to $256.9 billion, up from the previously published 0.5% increase.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in March, up six of the last seven months, increased 2.8% or $7.0 billion to $257.6 billion, up from the previously published 2.5% increase. Inventories of manufactured durable goods in March, up two consecutive months, increased 1.0% or $4.3 billion to $431.9 billion, unchanged from the previous month.

Read the Census release.