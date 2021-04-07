U.S. International Trade Balance Widened in February

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $71.1 billion in February, up $3.3 billion from $67.8 billion in January, revised.

The February increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $2.8 billion to $88.0 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.5 billion to $16.9 billion.

February exports were $187.3 billion, $5.0 billion less than January exports. February imports were $258.3 billion, $1.7 billion less than January imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $0.7 billion to $68.6 billion for the three months ending in February. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $25.9 billion from the three months ending in February 2020.

Read the Census/BEA release.