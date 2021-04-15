Retail Sales Surge 9.8% in March

There were $619.1 billion in retail and food service sales in March, up 9.8% from February and 27.7% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 8.2% from the previous month and 17.9% from last year.

Retail trade sales were up 9.4% from February 2021, and up 26.9% above last year. Motor vehicle and parts dealers were up 71.1% from March 2020, while food services and drinking places were up 36.0% from last year.

Read the Census release.