Manufacturing Sector Expanded in March

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 64.7 points in March, 3.9 percentage points higher than the February reading of 60.8%. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 10th month in a row. Seventeen of the 18 manufacturing industries reported growth in March.

The Employment Index registered 59.6% in March; 5.2 percentage points higher than the February reading of 54.4%. This was the fourth month in a row of growth for the index and the highest reading since February 2018.

The New Orders Index registered 68% in March, up 3.2 percentage points compared to the 64.8% reported in February. This indicates that new orders grew for the tenth consecutive month.

The New Export Orders Index was 54.5%, down 2.7 percentage points compared to the February reading of 57.2%.

The Inventories Index registered 50.8 percent in March, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 49.7 percent reported for February. Inventories grew after contracting for one month.

Read the ISM release.