FDIC Names New Advisory Committee Members

The FDIC today announced the appointment of nine new members to its Advisory Committee on Community Banking:

Mike Bock, Dairy State Bank, Rice Lake, Wisconsin

Harold Horvat, Centreville Bank, West Warwick, Rhode Island

Betsy Johnson, Solutions Bank, Forreston, Illinois

Cindy Kitner, Jefferson Security Bank, Shepherdstown, West Virginia

Bruce Lowry, Ireland Bank, Malad City, Idaho

Neil McCurry, Jr., Sabal Palm Bank, Sarasota, Florida

Margaret Oldner, Stone Bank, Mountain View, Arkansas

Andrew West, Eagle Bank, Polson, Montana

John Wharton V, Yampa Valley Bank, Steamboat Springs, Colorado

With the new appointments, 12 of the panel’s members are CEOs of ABA member banks. Established in 2009, the advisory panel provides input to the FDIC on a variety of issues affecting community banks.