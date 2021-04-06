FDIC Names New Advisory Committee Members

The FDIC today announced the appointment of nine new members to its Advisory Committee on Community Banking:
- Mike Bock, Dairy State Bank, Rice Lake, Wisconsin
- Harold Horvat, Centreville Bank, West Warwick, Rhode Island
- Betsy Johnson, Solutions Bank, Forreston, Illinois
- Cindy Kitner, Jefferson Security Bank, Shepherdstown, West Virginia
- Bruce Lowry, Ireland Bank, Malad City, Idaho
- Neil McCurry, Jr., Sabal Palm Bank, Sarasota, Florida
- Margaret Oldner, Stone Bank, Mountain View, Arkansas
- Andrew West, Eagle Bank, Polson, Montana
- John Wharton V, Yampa Valley Bank, Steamboat Springs, Colorado
With the new appointments, 12 of the panel’s members are CEOs of ABA member banks. Established in 2009, the advisory panel provides input to the FDIC on a variety of issues affecting community banks.