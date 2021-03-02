ABA Launches Major Ad Campaign to Raise Awareness for PPP

With the Paycheck Protection Program set to close at the end of March, the American Bankers Association today launched a multi-state radio advertising campaign encouraging eligible small businesses still struggling financially from the pandemic to reach out to banks in their area for a Paycheck Protection Program loan. The ads—including Spanish language versions—will air on 60 stations in 17 markets covering 14 states and the District of Columbia. The ads target small businesses in underrepresented communities that have not applied for a PPP loan previously. The campaign will be co-branded with state bankers associations in the 14 states.

The ads urge eligible small business owners to contact their bank or find a local bank participating in PPP using SBA’s interactive lender map. The campaign also features a digital advertising component that will air on music streaming services such as Spotify and Pandora as well as podcasts.

“Banks of all sizes have provided this vital financial lifeline to millions of small businesses so far, but we know there are still some eligible businesses that could benefit from a PPP loan,” ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said. “This ad campaign seeks to connect those businesses, particularly in communities hardest hit by the pandemic, with banks in their area eager to provide a helping hand.”