Retail Sales Jump 5.3% in January

There were $568.2 billion in retail and food service sales in January, up 5.3% from December and 7.4% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles, building materials and gasoline—increased 6.2% from the previous month and 6.5% from last year.

Retail trade sales were up 5.1% from December, and 10.8% above last year. Non-store retailers were up 28.7% from January 2020, while sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and bookstores were up 22.5% from last year.

Sales at gasoline stations increased 4.0% during January but is 7.8% lower than January 2019.

Read the Census release.