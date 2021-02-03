Fed’s Bowman to Keynote Conference for Community Bankers

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman—who holds the seat on the Federal Reserve Board designated for an individual with community banking experience—will deliver keynote remarks during ABA’s Conference for Community Bankers, a virtual event taking place Feb. 16-17. Bowman will share her views on the challenges and opportunities facing community banks given the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

Following her opening remarks, Bowman will join ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols for a lively discussion of current issues facing community bankers. Bowman joins a speaker lineup that also includes five-time NBA champion and hall of famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Hakeem Oluseyi, an internationally-recognized astrophysicist, science TV personality and global education advocate and Ron Shevlin, managing director of fintech research at Cornerstone Advisors.

This year’s conference includes live question and answer sessions with speakers, small peer group discussions and opportunities to build connections in the industry. The program features specific tracks on key areas including leadership and operations, CRE lending and payments. ABA is offering a limited-time discounted registration rate, available until Feb. 8, for attendees who commit to attending three five-minute video chats with sponsors.