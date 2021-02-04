ABA Foundation Launches 2021 Financial Education Campaign

The ABA Foundation today launched its 2021 financial education campaign, which consists of three programs—Teach Children to Save, Safe Banking for Seniors and Get Smart About Credit—that provide banker volunteers with the resources to teach financial education to local communities.

“At this moment of challenge for so many Americans, it’s more important than ever for people of all ages to have the financial skills they need to navigate an uncertain future,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “These ABA Foundation programs give bank employees across the nation the chance to make a real difference in their communities. I encourage every banker and bank in the country to participate this year.”

The Teach Children to Save campaign—which was launched in 1997—encourages bankers to bring age-appropriate lessons on money and real-world financial concepts to local schools or youth groups. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the foundation this year included virtual lesson plans and activities. Teach Children to Save Day takes place on April 22 this year, but bankers can hold lessons all year.

The foundation’s Safe Banking for Seniors program helps older customers understand and mitigate fraud risks and financial exploitation, and this year includes new resources on financial caregiving. The Get Smart About Credit program focuses on teen and young adult audiences, with bankers leading presentations on the financial obstacles facing young adults.

Resources for all three programs are available in both English and Spanish. The foundation offers FinEdLink, a tool to connect with community groups, senior centers and schools with local bank volunteers available to deliver a lesson or presentation. The ABA Foundation’s financial education programming this year is sponsored by Ally Financial, Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Truist, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo.