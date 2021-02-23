ABA, 360factors Launch Online Bank Risk Library

ABA and endorsed solutions provider 360factors have launched the ABA Risk Library, an online library of more than 200 risk categories and 800 banking risks. The library is available free for 360factors customers who are active ABA members and for association members that complete the ABA Risk Management online certification courses.

The library was built from the risk management certification courses and association members can obtain the library pre-loaded in Predict360, the ABA-endorsed risk and compliance software platform for banks.

“ABA is pleased to collaborate with 360factors to incorporate aspects of our training into this unique library and enhance our members’ risk assessment,” said ABA Chief Member Engagement Officer Jim Edrington. “We look forward to adding value for members through our relationship with 360factors.”