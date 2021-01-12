Trending
Small Business Optimism Drops in December

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index declined 5.5 points in December, measuring 95.9. Many respondents reported increased uncertainty surrounding  the increased spread of COVID-19 cases that is leading to new government mandated business closures and economic policy in the new presidential administration.

A seasonally adjusted net 17.0% of owners plan to create new jobs, down 4 points. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand decreased to 8.0%. Thirty-two percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, down 2 point from November’s number.

A net 2.0% of all owners reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 7 point from November. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes decreased 14 points to a net  -4.0%.

Three percent of owners reported in that their borrowing needs were not fully satisfied. Twenty-six percent reported all credit needs met (up 1 point) and 60.0% said they were not interested in a loan (up 2 points). A net 3.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (up 1 point).

