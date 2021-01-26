Trending
ABA Banking Journal
The House Financial Services Committee today announced the subcommittee chairmen for the 117th Congress.

House Financial Services Subcommittee Chairmen, Democratic Members Announced

  • Rep. Brad Sherman (D- Calif.) will be the new chairman of the investor protection, entrepreneurship and capital markets subcommittee.
  • Rep. Earl Perlmutter (D-Colo.) will be the new chairman of the subcommittee on consumer protection and financial institutions subcommittee.
  • Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) will be the new chairman of the subcommittee on housing, community development and insurance.
  • Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) will chair the subcommittee on national security, international development and monetary policy.
  • Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) will continue to chair the subcommittee on diversity and inclusion.
  • Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) will continue to chair the oversight and investigations subcommittee.

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) also announced the full list of members who will serve on each subcommittee.

