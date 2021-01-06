ABA Condemns Capitol Riots on ‘Dark Day for Our Democracy’

ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols today condemned the violent intrusions into the U.S. Capitol seeking to halt the certification of the 2020 Electoral College results.

“This is a dark day for our democracy,” Nichols said in a statement. “The violence playing out on Capitol Hill and in the streets of Washington is reprehensible and should shock and sadden all of us. Our nation is better than this. At this challenging moment for our country, and for so many Americans, our elected leaders must immediately condemn today’s mob riot and do everything they can to support the peaceful transfer of power.”

In an email sent to all bank CEOs tonight, Nichols added that “as bankers, you know well how much the success of our industry depends on trust. So too do political transitions here in Washington. We must be able to trust our leaders, as well as our fellow Americans, to be loyal to higher principles. I hope that you’ll join me in praying for our nation at this critical moment.”