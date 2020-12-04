International Trade Balance Widened in October

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $63.1 billion in October, up $1.0 billion from $62.1 billion in September, revised.

The October increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $0.6 billion to $81.4 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.4 billion to $18.3 billion.

October exports were $182.0 billion, $4.0 billion more than September exports. October imports were $245.1 billion, $5.0 billion more than September imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $0.6 billion to $63.4 billion for the three months ending in October. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $16.2 billion from the three months ending in October 2019.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $46.6 billion, or 9.5%, from the same period in 2019. Exports decreased $345.9 billion or 16.4%. Imports decreased $299.4 billion or 11.5%.

Read the Census/BEA release.