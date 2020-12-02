ABA, GBA Release New Ad Thanking Sen. Perdue For CARES Act, PPP Support

ABA and the Georgia Bankers Association today released a new voter education ad thanking Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) for supporting the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Senator Perdue’s strong support for the Paycheck Protection Program allowed small businesses in Georgia and around the country to survive the economic dislocation caused by COVID-19,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “We support his efforts in Congress to bolster the economy and keep people working, and we appreciate his keen understanding of the important role that banks continue to play in the recovery.”

GBA President and CEO Joe Brannen added that Perdue “is a leader, and his support for the CARES Act helped protect Georgia families and preserve 1.5 million Georgia jobs.”