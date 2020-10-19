Morning Consult: Pandemic Response Boosts Consumer Views of Banks

Three in four consumers said they were satisfied or very satisfied with the banking industry’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to new survey research from Morning Consult released during the American Bankers Association’s Unconventional Convention today.

Of the 34% of Americans who were aware of their bank’s assistance options during the pandemic, 83% said they view their banks more favorably. The survey also found that 12% of U.S. consumers have used a COVID-19 financial assistance program offered by their bank.

Consistent with previous years, 9 in 10 consumers say they are satisfied or very satisfied with their primary bank, while 96% said they rated their bank’s customer service as excellent, very good or good.