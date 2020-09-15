Industrial Production Rises Slightly in August

Industrial production increased 0.4% in August after rising 3.5% in July. Industrial production remains 7.3% below pre-pandemic levels.

Manufacturing output increased 1.0% in August. After falling 20.3% between February and April, factory production has rebounded; even so, in August it was still 6.7% below its pre-pandemic level. Durables manufacturing rose 0.7% and nondurable manufacturing rose 1.2%, with increases in apparel and leather and for plastics and rubber products.

Mining output fell 2.5% in August. The index for oil and gas well drilling fell 1.2% and was 10.9% below its year-earlier level.

The output of utilities decreased 0.4%; the output of electric utilities fell 0.4%, while the output of natural gas utilities decreased 0.2%.

Read the Fed release.