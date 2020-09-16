Coin Task Force Publishes New Resources to Address Coin Circulation Issues

With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the circulation of coins nationwide, the U.S. Coin Task Force—of which the American Bankers Association is a member—has published new resources for retailers, financial institutions and armored carriers to use to help encourage circulation.

These resources—which can be found on GetCoinMoving.org—include best practices and recommendations for increasing coin circulation and decreasing barriers for handling coins in the supply chain, while maximizing equitable access to coins and emphasizing financial inclusion. The task force is also encouraging banks, retailers and others to raise awareness about the circulation issue by using the hashtag #getcoinmoving.

In addition, the task force will continue its work through the month of September to continue monitoring coin circulation and gauge the effectiveness of its efforts to date.