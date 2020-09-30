BAFT Appoints New Chairman of Transaction Banking Global Leaders Group

BAFT, ABA’s global transaction banking subsidiary, announced today that Jose Luis Calderon has been appointed the new chairman of its Transaction Banking Global Leaders group. Calderon is currently global head of transaction banking at Santander and will replace outgoing Chairman Diane Reyes of HSBC.

In this role, Calderon will lead a cohort of the industry’s largest transaction banks as they discuss solutions to address issues affecting the industry, including regulatory compliance, financial crime mitigation, payments and trade innovation, IBOR transition, human capital development and increasing the profile of the transaction banking industry.

“Jose has been an active and valuable contributor to the TBGL since he joined five years ago, and has been an important leader in the transaction banking industry more broadly,” said BAFT President and CEO Tod Burwell. “The industry is facing unprecedented challenges at this time, and collaboration is paramount to moving forward. We look forward to the future under Jose’s leadership.”