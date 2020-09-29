ABA, NBA Release New Ad Highlighting Rep. Bacon’s Support for PPP, Small Biz

The American Bankers Association and the Nebraska Bankers Association today released a new voter education ad thanking Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) for supporting the Paycheck Protection Program during the coronavirus pandemic. The ad highlights Bacon’s support of small business.



“Don Bacon stepped up for small businesses in Nebraska when they needed it the most,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “His strong support for the Paycheck Protection Program helped keep Nebraska workers on the job, and now he is working to drive the economy forward.”

NBA President and CEO Richard Baiersaid “Bacon’ support for legislation providing relief to struggling small businesses and agricultural producers, many jobs were saved. His continued efforts in Congress will be critical to getting our economy moving again.”