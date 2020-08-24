Trending
ABA Banking Journal
The Small Business Administration today issued an interim final rule addressing certain technical issues of Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness related to business owners and certain non-payroll costs.

SBA Rule Addresses PPP Forgiveness Questions for Business Owners, Non-Payroll Costs

on Commercial Lending, Newsbytes, Policy

The Small Business Administration today issued an interim final rule addressing certain technical issues of Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness related to business owners and certain non-payroll costs. SBA revised the PPP’s owner-employee compensation rule addressing the amount eligible for forgiveness to exempt employees who own less than 5% of a C-corp or S-corp borrower, determining that owner-employees at this threshold cannot meaningfully influence decisions about the use of PPP loan proceeds.

With regard to forgiveness for non-payroll costs, SBA clarified that monies attributable to tenants or sub-tenants of a PPP borrower or, for home-based businesses,  household expenses, do not qualify for forgiveness. The rule provides examples. Rent payments to a related third party are eligible under certain conditions outlined in the rule.

Share.

Related Posts