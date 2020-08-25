New Home Sales Rise 13.9% in July

New single-family home sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 901,000 in July, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The July level is 13.9% above the revised June rate of 791,000, and is 36.3% above the July 2019 estimate.

The median price of a new home was $330,600. The average sales price was $391,300.

At the end of July, the seasonally adjusted estimated supply at the current sales rate was at 4.0 months.

Read the Census/HUD release.