ABA Releases Ads Thanking Sen. Collins for Support for Communities, Small Biz

The American Bankers Association today released new ads thanking Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) for her efforts to support Maine jobs and help small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic. The ads—which began running today—are part of ABA’s voter education efforts.

“Sen. Collins has worked with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to provide Mainers with the support they need during this difficult time,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “Her efforts helped pass bipartisan legislation to create the critically important Paycheck Protection Program to help struggling small businesses weather the pandemic.”